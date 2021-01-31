Export-import thru Hili Land Port suspended

DINAJPUR, Jan 30: Export-import activities through Hili Land Port in Hakimpur Upazila of the district were suspended on Saturday as the municipality election is being held.

The port's Clearing and Forwarding (C&F) Agent Association General Secretary Abdur Rahman Liton said the traders took the decision as the day is an election day.

The export-import activities through the port will resume from Sunday morning.

