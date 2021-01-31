Gopalganj Horticulture Centre provides cheaper saplings to farmers



A view of saplings in a nursery of Gopalganj Horticulture Centre. photo: observer

The Centre has become familiar to local people for the last few years.

Saplings of different fruits like cashew nut, Egyptian pitch, rambutan, avocado, Thai coconut, orange, malta, coffee and baromasi mango are available here.

Not only the farmers, but also the hobbyist fruit growers are playing a big role in making fruit gardens. Many have become solvent by raising fruit gardens.

Particularly, numerous farmers are seeing the face of profit by farming malta in the district.

Successful growers like Jamal Molla of Kashiani and Ziauddin of Muksudpur upazilas said, "We are well now. We have raised gardens taking saplings from the horticulture centre."

They informed, now many are following them and making such gardens.

Deputy Director of the horticulture centre Md Aminul Islam said, "We sell more than 500 varieties of fruit saplings from this centre. Especially, saplings of Thai mango, coconut and other foreign saplings are available here."

He urged people of the district for purchasing saplings and raising gardens for changing lots.





















GOPALGANJ, Jan 30: Gopalganj Horticulture Centre located beside the Dhaka-Khulna Highway at Ratoil in Kashiani Upazila of the district is providing farmers with cheaper saplings of different local and foreign trees.The Centre has become familiar to local people for the last few years.Saplings of different fruits like cashew nut, Egyptian pitch, rambutan, avocado, Thai coconut, orange, malta, coffee and baromasi mango are available here.Not only the farmers, but also the hobbyist fruit growers are playing a big role in making fruit gardens. Many have become solvent by raising fruit gardens.Particularly, numerous farmers are seeing the face of profit by farming malta in the district.Successful growers like Jamal Molla of Kashiani and Ziauddin of Muksudpur upazilas said, "We are well now. We have raised gardens taking saplings from the horticulture centre."They informed, now many are following them and making such gardens.Deputy Director of the horticulture centre Md Aminul Islam said, "We sell more than 500 varieties of fruit saplings from this centre. Especially, saplings of Thai mango, coconut and other foreign saplings are available here."He urged people of the district for purchasing saplings and raising gardens for changing lots.