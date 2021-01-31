24 girls get bicycles in Rajshahi

RAJSHAHI, Jan 30: Free bicycles were distributed among 24 school and college going girls of Vayalakshmipur Union in Charghat Upazila of the district on Thursday noon on the occasion of 'Mujib Barsho'.

Charghat Upazila Nirbahi Officer Syeda Samira was present as chief guest while Vayalakshmipur Union Parishad Chairman Shawkat Ali Bulbul presided over the programme.

The bicycles were distributed among the poor girls under LGSP-3 Project in 2019-20 financial year.

















