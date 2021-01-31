BNP candidate quits Sarishabari polls

SARISHABARI, JAMALPUR, Jan 30: AKM Fayzul Kabir Talukder Shahin, BNP-backed mayoral candidate for Sarishabari Municipality in the district, has quit the polls bringing allegation of irregularities.

He made the decision at a press conference held at the upazila BNP office at around 2pm on Sunday.

Fayzul alleged that supporters of Awami League (AL)-backed Candidate Monir Uddin occupied all the polling centres in the morning. They drove away the agents of 'sheaf of paddy' and cast votes massively on 'boat' seal.

Earlier, BNP's campaign was disrupted as AL men threatened and assaulted them in various ways since the beginning of the campaign, he added.

Among others, Upazila BNP President Alhaj Azim Uddin Ahmed and other local leaders were present at the press conference.





