Sunday, 31 January, 2021, 2:22 PM
Home Countryside

Two councillor candidates beaten up in Feni

Published : Sunday, 31 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31
Our Correspondent

FENI, Jan 30: Two councillor candidates of on-going Feni Municipality election have been beaten up.
Injured persons are BNP-backed councillor candidate Nurul Islam with 'carrot' seal and independent councillor candidate Tajul Islam Pavel with 'pomegranate'.
The incident took place at Mehedi Sayeedi Municipality Girls' School Centre under Ward No. 14 at around 9am on Saturday. Several cocktails were also exploded during the time.
Tajul said supporters of AL-backed Didarul Islam surrounded him when he tried to enter the centre and beat him up.
Meanwhile, BNP-backed candidate Nurul said criminals occupied the centre since Friday night. They hacked him when he went to the centre to cast his vote.
Terming the allegation false, AL candidate Diadarul said the rivals are trying to disrupt the election. But, the election is underway peacefully.
While contacted regarding the matter, Assistant Superintendent of Feni Police Atwar Rahman said no one has complained to the police about the attack.


