Child labourer killed in N’ganj

SONARGAON, NARAYANGANJ, Jan 30: A child labourer was killed as a covered van hit his bicycle in Sonargaon Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.

The deceased was identified as Mahfuz, 12, son of Abdul Samad, hailed from Sultanpur Village under Shalla Police Station (PS) area in Sunamganj.

Mahfuz lived in a rented house with his family members in the upazila and worked at a spinning mills in the area.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Kanchpur Highway PS Moniruzzaman said the accident took place in Marichtek area at around 7am when he was going to the workplace riding the cycle, which left him dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body.














