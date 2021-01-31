

Touchstone Vishnu idol recovered in Dinajpur

On information, Kaharol Upazila Nirbahi Officer Monirul Islam along with Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Kaharole Police Station Md Ferdous Ali raided the house of Bandhan Chandra Roy in Baleya Purba Para Village under Rasulpur Union at night and recovered the eight-kg idol.

OC Ferdous said Bandhan, a van puller by profession, had found the idol in a pond in neighbouring village while digging it. However, he concealed the matter and took it to his house.

It will be handed over to the Department of Archaeology, the OC added.













DINAJPUR, Jan 30: A touchstone idol of Lord Vishnu has been recovered from Kaharol Upazila of the district on Thursday night.On information, Kaharol Upazila Nirbahi Officer Monirul Islam along with Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Kaharole Police Station Md Ferdous Ali raided the house of Bandhan Chandra Roy in Baleya Purba Para Village under Rasulpur Union at night and recovered the eight-kg idol.OC Ferdous said Bandhan, a van puller by profession, had found the idol in a pond in neighbouring village while digging it. However, he concealed the matter and took it to his house.It will be handed over to the Department of Archaeology, the OC added.