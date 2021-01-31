Bombs blasted at polls centre in Jashore

JASHORE, Jan 30: Over 100 bombs were exploded near a polling centre in Manirampur Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.

The incident took place at Bijoyrampur Government Primary School Centre under Ward No. 9 at around 7am.

Councillor candidate Habibur Rahman alleged he along with his polls agents was going to the centre in the morning. On the way, supporters of rival candidate Ayub Patwary attacked them. They beat up him and his agents with sticks.

Later, over 100 bombs were exploded to create panic among the voters so that they do not go to the centre to cast their votes, said Habibur. They informed police about the attack, Habibur Rahman added.










