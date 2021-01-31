Wrist, fingers severed in candidates’ clash

TANGAIL, Jan 30: Supporters of two councillor candidates attacked each other at a polling centre in Bhuapur Upazila of the district on Saturday during the municipality election.

A woman's wrist and two people's fingers were severed in the attack. Six other people were also injured at that time.

The followers of candidates Anwar Hossain and Jahidul Islam attacked each other at Kutubpur Government Primary School polling centre at around 11:15am while the supporters of Anwar started vote rigging.

Anwar's party men severed the wrist and fingers of Jahidul's followers.

Later, law-enforcement agencies kept the voting stopped at the centre for 30 minutes.

Meanwhile, tense situation is prevailing around the centre.



