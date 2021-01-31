Thousands of female labourers crush stones for livelihood amid bone-chilling cold



The photo shows female labourers working in a stone-crushing site in Tentulia. photo: observer

Driven by livelihood needs, they have to go to work fields every day.

Women like Sufia, Maloti, Hazera, and others are proving their heroic fight in managing meals through hard work.

In Tentulia locality, stone-crushing is main source of livelihood. More than 50,000 labourers are engaged in stone crushing. Of them, one third is women.

Some of them are housewife of needy families, some are widows, some are abandoned, and some are unmarried.

They are mostly from Nilphamari, Dinajpur, and Thakurgaon.

A visit found several thousands of women were seen working in different stone-crushing points including Tentulia Sadar, Banglabandha, Sipaipara, Tironihat, Ronchandi, Shalbahan, Buraburi, Bhazanpur. Of these women, over 2,000 are working in Banglabandha point.

Every day around 600 crushing machines are running in these areas. Women are mainly doing work of stone breaking, netting, and loading and unloading.

At present, bone-chilling cold is flowing over this border upazila. Low temperature is recorded almost every day; cold wave is flowing with thick fog.

But this unabated cooling is getting defeated to fight day-earning women for livelihood. They are going to work every morning amid severe cold.

On Wednesday morning, while visiting, woman labourers were seen working in Tironihat, Sipaipara and Banglabandha land port areas.

Kodbanu, Sheuli, Aymona said, "None can understand our hardship. We do not care whether it is cold, hot or rain, we'll have to do our work."

They were echoed by Rekha Rani from Dimla, Maloti from Domar, and Rasheda Begum from Jagadal of Nilphamari District. While pouring stones into crushing machine, Rasheda Begum said, her family is in hardship.

"I have no other option but to crush stones. I have one son and two daughters. My husband has disappeared with his second wife."

These endangered women are working equal to that of male labourers. But they are not getting equal wages. They get Tk 300-400 per day.

They are working with serious health risks. Physicians said, these labourers are in risk of deadly silicosis disease. Sound of crushing machine and flying dust cause this disease.

After working for a long time, many women were infected by tough breathing, cough and fever; many have been infected by skin disease; some have developed sighting problem and dizziness.

Sabina, Rubi, Hazera and others said, they are suffering from bone pain, tough breathe, less sighting, dry cough, and dizziness.

Amid coronavirus pandemic worldwide, these labourers cannot abide by health safety guidelines.

Asked why they are not wearing masks, they said, working cannot continue by wearing masks. "Yet we keep our faces covered with scarps or fringes of clothes," they added.















