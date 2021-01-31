Video
News in brief

5 dead in helicopter accident

Published : Sunday, 31 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM

HAVANA, Jan 30: Five people died in Cuba on Friday when their helicopter crashed on its way from the province of Holguin to Guantanamo in the east of the island, the armed forces ministry announced.
The helicopter "crashed against a hill" and "the five people on board died," the ministry said in a statement released by state media.
The ministry has set up a commission to investigate what caused the accident, according to the statement. It gave no other details, including the identities of the victims.    -AFP


