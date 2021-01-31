DR Congo PM resigns

KINSHASA, Jan 30: DR Congo's prime minister Sylvestre Ilunga Ilunkamba resigned on Friday, the presidency said, a move enabling President Felix Tshisekedi to appoint his own premier supported by a new parliamentary majority.

Presidency spokesman Giscard Kusema told AFP that Illunga "said he had drawn the consequences of the developing political situation."

Ilunga was constitutionally required to resign after being censured by the National Assembly on Wednesday. -AFP







