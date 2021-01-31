Video
Coronavirus: Latest global developments

Published : Sunday, 31 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55

PARIS, Jan 30: Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis:
Cases top 101 million
At least 2,191,865 people have died of coronavirus since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to an AFP tally from official sources.
More than 101,436,360 cases have been registered.
The US has suffered the highest toll with 433,206 deaths, followed by Brazil with 221,547 and Mexico with 155,145.
EU eyes vaccine exports
The EU executive launches a scheme to monitor and in some cases reject exports of vaccines produced in EU plants amid its row with AstraZeneca over delays in deliveries.
Novartis to help Pfizer
Swiss pharmaceuticals giant Novartis says it will help produce the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against Covid-19, as countries scramble to boost supplies.
Canadian quarantine
People arriving in Canada will have to quarantine in hotels for at least three days under strict supervision and at their own expense, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announces.
German travel ban
Germany's government bans from Saturday to February 17 most travellers from countries hit by new coronavirus variants: Britain, Ireland, Portugal, Brazil, South Africa as well as the southern African kingdoms of Lesotho and Eswatini.
New EU travel curbs
EU member state ambassadors approve a new map of coronavirus danger zones across the 27-nation bloc, allowing authorities to impose stricter regional travel restrictions.
Italy eases curbs
Italy eases coronavirus restrictions in all but five of its regions, despite warnings from public health experts that such a move may be rash.
Origins probe
Experts from the World Health Organization visit a Wuhan hospital as fieldwork begins in a closely watched probe that will take in a food market presumed to be "ground zero" of the pandemic.
African festival postponed
Africa's biggest film festival, FESPACO, scheduled to run in Burkina Faso's capital from February 27 to March 6, is postponed because of the pandemic.    -AFP


