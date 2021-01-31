Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 31 January, 2021, 2:21 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Black Lives Matter foundation wins human rights prize

Published : Sunday, 31 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35

Black Lives Matter foundation wins human rights prize

Black Lives Matter foundation wins human rights prize

OSLO, Jan 30: The Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation has won Sweden's Olof Palme human rights prize for 2020.
Organisers said the movement was honoured for promoting "peaceful civil disobedience against police brutality and racial violence" across the globe.
They noted that about 20 million people had taken part in Black Lives Matter (BLM) protests in the US alone, along with millions more around the world.
An online prize-giving ceremony is due to take place in Stockholm on Saturday.
The $100,000 (£73,000) annual prize commemorates Olof Palme, the Swedish prime minister and prominent human rights advocate who was assassinated in Stockholm in 1986.
Founded in the US in 2013, the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement became an international slogan last year following several high-profile cases of police brutality against African-Americans.
Protests that followed the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and others saw chapters of Black Lives Matter spread across the US and around the world.
"This illustrates that racism and racist violence is not just a problem in American society, but a global problem," prize organisers said.
They said the foundation had "in a unique way exposed the hardship, pain, and wrath of the African-American minority at not being valued equal to people of a different colour".
A Norwegian MP, Petter Eide, has nominated the BLM foundation for this year's Nobel Peace Prize.
In his nomination papers, Eide said the movement had become an "important worldwide movement to fight racial injustice".    -BBC


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Canada for hotel quarantine
5 dead in helicopter accident
DR Congo PM resigns
Call to adhere to Gandhi’s ideals
Coronavirus: Latest global developments
Japanese woman ‘kept mother’s body in freezer for 10 years’
Black Lives Matter foundation wins human rights prize
Thousands rally in Poland for third night over abortion ban


Latest News
16 get life term in Gopalganj AL leader murder case
Third-gender elected councillor in Satkhira
FM: Myanmar responds positively to begin Rohingya repatriation
Babunagari sick, hospitalised
No specific data on country's land, water portions
Ganguly leaves hospital after fresh angioplasty
Bangladesh RMG makers score $40 million lawsuit victory against Sears
AL-backed candidate wins Munshiganj municipality
Britain will apply to join Asia-Pacific free-trade bloc in wake of Brexit
Physician sued for raping domestic help
Most Read News
Let asthma patients breathe easily
JaPa leader Anwar Hossain found dead after one month
The best moment
Winter skincare routine
2 councillor candidates beat up in Feni
17 deaths, 363 cases from COVID in 24 hrs
Shrinking youth job opportunities
HSC results 2020: 1,61,807 students get GPA-5
Those who elected unofficially
3rd phase of polls to 63 municipalities begin
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft