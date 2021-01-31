Thousands rally in Poland for third night over abortion ban

WARSAW, Jan 30: Thousands protested for a third consecutive night in Warsaw and other parts of Poland on Friday after the country's right-wing government implemented a court ruling imposing a near-total ban on abortion.

Protesters have defied coronavirus restrictions and sub-zero temperatures to rally after the controversial judgement was given legal force on Wednesday.

In Warsaw, they waved Polish and gay rainbow flags and brandished the red lightning symbol used by Women's Strike -- the main organisation behind the protests.

"My body, my choice", "The revolution has a uterus" and "You have blood on your hands" read some of the placards at the protest.

Some of the participants also wore green handkerchiefs around their necks -- the symbol of abortion rights activists in Argentina, which legalised abortion last month.

Thousands also took to the streets in Warsaw and other major cities on Wednesday, and on Thursday several protesters were arrested after entering the perimeter of the Constitutional Court, which issued the ruling.

The verdict means that all abortions in Poland are now banned except in cases of rape and incest, or when the mother's life or health are considered to be at risk. -AFP







