Sunday, 31 January, 2021, 2:20 PM
Biden taps veteran envoy to talk to Iran, defying hawks

Published : Sunday, 31 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 82

WASHINGTON, Jan 30: The new US administration has named Rob Malley, an architect of the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran, as its special envoy to resume talks with Tehran, defying pressure from hawks who accuse him of being too conciliatory toward the Islamic republic.
Secretary of State Antony Blinken "is building a dedicated team, drawing from clear-eyed experts with a diversity of views," State Department spokesman Ned Price said.
"Leading that team as our special envoy for Iran will be Rob Malley, who brings to the position a track record of success negotiating constraints on Iran's nuclear program," he said.
Malley, a childhood friend of Blinken, has been serving as head of the International Crisis Group, an independent non-governmental organization focused on conflict resolution.
Before that, he was one of the chief negotiators on the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers, under which Tehran was promised economic relief for major curbs in its contested nuclear program.
The deal was reached under Barack Obama, when President Joe Biden was his number two.
But in 2018, Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew the United States from the accord, saying it should have also covered Iran's "destabilizing" activities in the Middle East, and slapped tough sanctions on Tehran.
Iran had pulled back from its commitments to protest Trump's sanctions and insists that Biden now act first.
The International Crisis Group, in a set of recommendations to Biden before Malley was appointed, recommended that the United States and Iran adopt a staggered approach with the new administration committing to withdraw sanctions and Iran agreeing to a timetable for               compliance.
Jake Sullivan, Biden's national security advisor, on Friday pointed to Iran's growing nuclear work under Trump and said that re-establishing constraints through diplomacy was a "critical early priority" for Biden.
Malley has been a bete noire for pro-Israel hawks since his time as a Middle East aide to Bill Clinton when, in a New York Times op-ed, he rejected what he said were exaggerated accounts that Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat bore sole blame for the failure of the Camp David peace  summit.    -AFP


