Asrayan Project provides ‘dignity’ to transgender community

SIRAJGANJ, Jan 30: A 12-year-old 'girly boy' suddenly identified 'he' or 'she' was unlike others around in the family and the community, a fact that exposed her to a state of wilderness and the family to a social stigma.

The crude reality eventually prompted the child to give her up to the fate, leaving the home for good to free the family from the stigma and humiliation caused by his or her gender crisis.

"This was painful . . . but a pressing necessity for me to flee my own home to save my family from being stigmatised further . . . I decided it will be best for all if I quit my home," said Pori Moni who later preferred to be identified by this name.

"I guess the pain was unendurable for my family as well after I fled my home."

Pori Moni even did not reach the age to be treated as a teenager, a time when she even thought of committing suicide to evade an inhuman life but eventually decided to flee the home at a village in northwestern Ullapara.

She later found a group of transgender people who welcomed her in their troupe which earn money by singing and dancing and at times performing folk plays known as Jatra.

Pori, as she is called by others in the transgender community, is now 18 but after long six years of languishing virtually a street life, she now has an abode herself thanks to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's Asrayan Prokolpo.

Nonetheless, this shelter is not mere a postal address for Pori, rather it provided her a long cherished dignity, social security and sense of pride as a human being.

She has started living at a house of four semi-pacca barracks with five units constructed on 0.66 acres of land under 'Hatikumrul Third Gender (Hijra) Asrayan Prokalpa' along with 50 members of 20 families.

On January 23, Sheikh Hasina handed over the barracks to the transgender families coinciding with Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's birth centenary celebrations.

This was part of the rehabilitation campaign for the vulnerable people under the Asrayan Project's second phase under which 3,715 families were provided shelters in 743 barracks at 36 upazilas in 21 districts during the 'Mujib Year'. -BSS