Man Utd's Lingard joins West Ham on loan

LONDON, JAN 30: West Ham signed Jesse Lingard on loan from Manchester United until the end of the season on Friday.

Lingard had fallen out of favour with United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and failed to make a single Premier League appearance for the Old Trafford outfit this season.

The 28-year-old midfielder previously worked with West Ham boss David Moyes when the Scot was in charge at United.

"I'm excited. It's another new chapter in my life," Lingard told West Ham TV.

"Nothing is guaranteed but I've come here to work hard and help the team and bring my experience.

"That's the main aim. I just want to enjoy my football and get back playing again and get my feet back on the pitch."

Lingard admitted his relationship with Moyes and West Ham midfielder Declan Rice, who he knows from the England squad, helped convince him to join the east London club.

He hopes the chance for regular first-team action with in-form West Ham, who sit fifth in the Premier League, will reignite his flagging career.

"There were lots of clubs involved but, for me personally, I felt this was the right move. The club is going in the right direction. We're on the right track and I'm here to help," he said.

"I've obviously had a previous relationship with the manager and I've played under him before, so he knows my qualities and what I can bring to the team.

"I know a couple of the players as well - I know Dec (Rice) very well from the England side - and I feel I can really settle in here quickly."

Lingard's move to the London Stadium came after West Ham turned Said Benrahma's loan into a permanent transfer earlier on Friday.

Algerian forward Benrahma has signed a contract until 2026 in a deal worth a reported £25 million ($34 million) plus £5 million in add-ons

The 25-year-old initially joined on loan from Championship club Brentford in October. The Hammers were due to make that deal permanent in the summer transfer window but have now completed the transfer early in order to free up a loan space in their squad. -AFP













