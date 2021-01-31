Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 31 January, 2021, 2:20 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

'Shot from pool table' lifts Lyon to top of Ligue 1

Published : Sunday, 31 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 29

LYON, JAN 30: Leo Dubois struck deep into added time on Friday to give Lyon a 2-1 home victory over Bordeaux and first place in Ligue 1.
Lyon jumped from third to first, one point ahead of Paris Saint-Germain and Lille who both on Sunday.
"The objective was to retake this first place and that puts pressure on our opponents, Lille and PSG," said Lyon coach Rudi Garcia.
"When you score the winning goal in added time, it's always huge in terms of positive emotions."
Bordeaux coach Jean-Louis Gasset called the strangely swerving late winner "a shot from the pool table."
Lyon had the best of the first half and took the lead after 32 minutes.
Memphis Depay burst down the left. When he was fouled near the corner flag, he leaped up and chipped a quick free kick into the goalmouth.
Bordeaux had the chance to clear but the ball bounced off centre back Laurent Koscielny and fell to Karl Toko Ekambi who rammed it home from the edge of the six-yard box.
Bordeaux showed more aggression from the start of the second half and were rewarded after 55 minutes when they scored with their first shot on target.
Yacine Adli won the ball on the edge of the Lyon penalty area and rolled a pass to Remi Oudin whose low deflected cross fell to Samuel Kalou.
The Nigerian smashed a shot over Sinaly Diomande's challenge and into the net.  That sparked the game into life. Both teams had chances in an increasingly frantic finish before right back Dubois won the game.     -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Arsenal can cope without Aubameyang says Arteta
Man Utd's Lingard joins West Ham on loan
'Shot from pool table' lifts Lyon to top of Ligue 1
Zverev remains confident amid personal upheaval
International badminton competition in Japan cancelled over virus
Solskjaer hails Fernandes' impact on Man Utd
Tuchel 'convinced' Chelsea flop Werner can be saved
Guardiola says tactical switch powered ManC to top of Premier League


Latest News
Third-gender elected councillor in Satkhira
FM: Myanmar responds positively to begin Rohingya repatriation
Babunagari sick, hospitalised
No specific data on country's land, water portions
Ganguly leaves hospital after fresh angioplasty
Bangladesh RMG makers score $40 million lawsuit victory against Sears
AL-backed candidate wins Munshiganj municipality
Britain will apply to join Asia-Pacific free-trade bloc in wake of Brexit
Physician sued for raping domestic help
Teenage girl found dead at Shaheed Minar
Most Read News
Let asthma patients breathe easily
JaPa leader Anwar Hossain found dead after one month
The best moment
Winter skincare routine
2 councillor candidates beat up in Feni
17 deaths, 363 cases from COVID in 24 hrs
Shrinking youth job opportunities
HSC results 2020: 1,61,807 students get GPA-5
Those who elected unofficially
3rd phase of polls to 63 municipalities begin
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft