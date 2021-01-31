Video
Sunday, 31 January, 2021
International badminton competition in Japan cancelled over virus

Published : Sunday, 31 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30

TOKYO, JAN 30: An international badminton competition due to take place this spring in Japan has been cancelled, organisers said Saturday, the latest sporting event to be hit by virus travel restrictions just six months before the Tokyo Olympics.
The Yonex Osaka International Challenge for young players was called off "because it is difficult to host foreign players" under current immigration rules, the Nippon Badminton Association said.
An association spokesman told AFP that he was concerned about the fate of other badminton competitions used as qualifiers for the Olympics.
"We are worried about whether competitions scheduled for March onwards -- which will be used as part of the selection process for Olympic athletes -- will be held as scheduled," he said on condition of anonymity.
The cancelled competition had been scheduled to take place from March 31 to April 4.
Large parts of Japan including Tokyo and the western city of Osaka are under a state of emergency to tackle a spike in coronavirus cases, with borders closed to almost all foreigners with no exception for athletes.    -AFP


