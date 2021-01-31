Video
Tuchel 'convinced' Chelsea flop Werner can be saved

Published : Sunday, 31 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55

LONDON, JAN 30: Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has vowed to get Timo Werner back on track after the Germany striker's miserable first season in the Premier League.
Werner has scored only once in his last 16 appearances for Chelsea after losing form and confidence.
The close-season signing from Leipzig was expected to fire Chelsea's attack, but he has just nine club goals this term.
Werner's flagging form was emblematic of Frank Lampard's struggles before he was sacked and replaced by Tuchel this week.
Having a fellow German in charge could be a boost for Werner and Tuchel intends to use the 24-year-old more often in his favoured inside-left area.
"I would say he prefers to have space, because he's super-fast and he likes to play in the last line, very, very high up - but a little more to the left, half-open to the goal and to receive balls into open space," Tuchel on Friday.
"Can we develop movements, patterns, behaviour to use his quality in narrow spaces? That's my job and I'm absolutely convinced we can - because the guy is open, the guy is friendly and the guy is eager to learn. "At the moment, why I did not use him against Wolves on Wednesday, I saw his face was a bit closed, and the weight is on his shoulders.
"Right now it's important to rebuild his trust in himself and to find a smile on his face and stop doubting too much.
"It's my job to do this, to help him with this and then to find also a position where we can use his strengths."    -AFP


