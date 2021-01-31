Video
Liton optimistic to do well in Test after a disappointing ODI series

Published : Sunday, 31 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM

Wicket-keeper batsman Liton Das is optimistic to make the Test series against West Indies a memorable one, putting the ODI nightmare behind him.
After opening the innings, Liton could make just 36 runs in three-match ODI series, which was disappointing for him at personal level, specially after coming off a blockbuster series against Zimbabwe in which he set Bangladesh national record hitting 176 in a match.
"I am really happy to be back in Test format, which I will play after a long time. Test cricket is altogether a different ball game and the feeling to play Test cricket for the country is different," Liton said in Chattogram after the team's practice session on Saturday.
"I couldn't do well in the ODI series but here the Test is a different format. I don't want to think about the ODI series and the performance there, which is now past. Here in Test cricket, I have a different role, so I will try my best to play my role well for the team's cause," Liton added.
In ODI cricket, Liton though usually opens the innings and doesn't play the wicket-keeper role, here in Test cricket, his role is to bat at No.7 position alongside keeping the wicket.
Despite winning the ODI series by 3-0, Liton thinks the West Indies will pose a tougher challenge in Test cricket since they have some experienced campaigners in their bowling and batting line up unlike the one-day format.
"I think the Test series will be tougher one for us. They have a good pace attack as well as spin attack. The situation will depend on many things," he remarked.
"We are coming to play Test cricket after a long time. What I think is that we have to play better cricket. We have to stick to the crease and we have to handle the situation well in session by session. Partnership is key whether it is in bowling, batting�we have to build big and good partnerships."
Shakib Al Hasan will make his Test comeback with this series also, after serving the ban imposed by the ICC due to his failure to report corrupt approaches by the bookies.
Liton said Shakib's inclusion will be helpful for them to put up a best performance.
"Shakib bhai always plays a vital role in the match and could motivate the players with his performance. His inclusion always bolsters our batting and bowling. We are very keen to play Test cricket and there is hunger amongst the players to do well. So hopefully everything will be fine," he concluded.     -BSS


