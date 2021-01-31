Video
Sunday, 31 January, 2021
Cornwall keen to translate his practice game success into Test cricket

Published : Sunday, 31 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM

West Indies off-spinner Rakheem Cornwall who demolished BCB XI in the first innings in a warm-up game by claiming 5-47, said the performance boosted his confidence ahead of the Test series.
Having said that, he thinks he is capable of building on this success in the first Test, starting on February 3 at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram.
"I think my confidence is good. I just have to build on this. There are a couple of more days left before the Test so I can nail on what I really need and get myself ready for the Test match," Cornwall said after the day two's game of the three-day warm-up match.
"I think it is going to be similar situation in the Test match that starts next week. So, it is good to practice on something that you will get in the game. You can get your plans set on everything for the Test match," he added.
Cornwall revealed that putting the ball in the right areas was key to his success.
"I just kept it simple and put the ball in the right areas, and tried to be consistent for a long period of time," he added.
While Cornwall was impressive with bowling, Nkrumah Bonner lived up to the expectation as a good batsman on day two, scoring an 80 not out. He will aim for a century on the final day if West Indies doesn't declare the innings.
"It was all about playing straight and trusting the process, that basically worked for me," Bonner said.
Bonner expected that they would get the same wicket in the Test match as they got in the practice game.
"It will be (good preparations for the Test match). It is a similar wicket. It is keeping low and the ball is spinning. I think it is good practice ahead of the Test match," he informed.    -BSS


