BFF's talent hunt selection programme inaugurated

The national wide talent hunt selection programme formally inaugurated today at Bangabandhu National Stadium here with an aim to start age group long-term residential training camp which will begin soon, a Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) press release said today.

BFF president Kazi Mohammad Salahuddin formally inaugurated the talent hunt selection programme as the chief guest.

BFF vice president Ataur Rahman Bhuiyan, FIFA council member Mahfuja Akter Kiron, members of BFF executive committee and development committee, BFF general secretary Abu Nayeem Sohag, BFF technical director Paul Thomas Smally, national football team's head coach Jamie Day and national football team's assistant coach Stuart Paul Wattkiss were also present in the inauguration ceremony.

Apart from Dhaka, the talented players' selection programme was also held today at eight more districts across the country. The eight districts are Gopalganj, Bandarban, Khulna, Sunamganj, Rajshahi, Rangpur, Barisal, and Sherpur districts.

The talented players' selection programme will also be held at eight more districts across the country on Monday (February 1). The eight districts are Shariatpur, Laxmipur, Bagerhat, Sylhet, Naogaon, Nilphamari, Bhola and Jamalpur districts.

The BFF will start the age group residential training camp ahead of the SAFF U-15 Championship 2021, SAFF U-16 Championship 2022, Asian Football Confederation (AFC) U-17 Championship 2023, Qualifiers meets. Bangladesh U-15, U-16 U-17 national football team will compete in those tournaments. -BSS









