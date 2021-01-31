Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 31 January, 2021, 2:19 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

BFF's talent hunt selection programme inaugurated

Published : Sunday, 31 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38

The national wide talent hunt selection programme formally inaugurated today at Bangabandhu National Stadium here with an aim to start age group long-term residential training camp which will begin soon, a Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) press release said today.
BFF president Kazi Mohammad Salahuddin formally inaugurated the talent hunt selection programme as the chief guest.
BFF vice president Ataur Rahman Bhuiyan, FIFA council member Mahfuja Akter Kiron, members of BFF executive committee and development committee, BFF general secretary Abu Nayeem Sohag, BFF technical director Paul Thomas Smally, national football team's head coach Jamie Day and national football team's assistant coach Stuart Paul Wattkiss were also present in the inauguration ceremony.
Apart from Dhaka, the talented players' selection programme was also held today at eight more districts across the country. The eight districts are Gopalganj, Bandarban, Khulna, Sunamganj, Rajshahi, Rangpur, Barisal, and Sherpur districts.
The talented players' selection programme will also be held at eight more districts across the country on Monday (February 1). The eight districts are Shariatpur, Laxmipur, Bagerhat, Sylhet, Naogaon, Nilphamari, Bhola and Jamalpur districts.
The BFF will start the age group residential training camp ahead of the SAFF U-15 Championship 2021, SAFF U-16 Championship 2022, Asian Football Confederation (AFC) U-17 Championship 2023, Qualifiers meets. Bangladesh U-15, U-16 U-17 national football team will compete in those tournaments.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Arsenal can cope without Aubameyang says Arteta
Man Utd's Lingard joins West Ham on loan
'Shot from pool table' lifts Lyon to top of Ligue 1
Zverev remains confident amid personal upheaval
International badminton competition in Japan cancelled over virus
Solskjaer hails Fernandes' impact on Man Utd
Tuchel 'convinced' Chelsea flop Werner can be saved
Guardiola says tactical switch powered ManC to top of Premier League


Latest News
Third-gender elected councillor in Satkhira
FM: Myanmar responds positively to begin Rohingya repatriation
Babunagari sick, hospitalised
No specific data on country's land, water portions
Ganguly leaves hospital after fresh angioplasty
Bangladesh RMG makers score $40 million lawsuit victory against Sears
AL-backed candidate wins Munshiganj municipality
Britain will apply to join Asia-Pacific free-trade bloc in wake of Brexit
Physician sued for raping domestic help
Teenage girl found dead at Shaheed Minar
Most Read News
Let asthma patients breathe easily
JaPa leader Anwar Hossain found dead after one month
The best moment
Winter skincare routine
2 councillor candidates beat up in Feni
17 deaths, 363 cases from COVID in 24 hrs
Shrinking youth job opportunities
HSC results 2020: 1,61,807 students get GPA-5
Those who elected unofficially
3rd phase of polls to 63 municipalities begin
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft