Trophy of Kingbadanti Cricket Carnival unveiled

For the second time Kingbadanti Cricket Carnival is set to begin with the formation of 16 teams from all over Bangladesh at the Shyamoli Club Cricket Ground from Friday (5th February). The tournament trophy was unveiled on Saturday at a local Hotel in Dhaka.

Rakibul Hasan, a cricketer of the Under 19 World Cup champion team and the prominent player was present as the guest at the inauguration of the trophy and Jersey.

"Amrai Kingbadanti (SSC 2000 and HSC 2002)" is an online-based facebook group, where efforts are being made to bring together the students from SSC 2000 and HSC 2002 across Bangladesh on a single platform for the betterment of society and humanitarian work.

Sixteen teams will be divided into four groups and play with each other. The top eight teams of the four groups will face the quarter-finals, then out of the four will face the semi-finals, followed by the final of the two best teams at the Shyamoli Club Cricket Ground on Friday, 26 February 2021. Every match will begin at 8 am on scheduled day.













