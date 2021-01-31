Video
5th round of BPL begins today

Published : Sunday, 31 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM

The fifth round matches of Bangladesh Premier League begins today (Sunday) with two matches billed for the day at Bangabandhu National Stadium in the city.
On the day, Rahmatganj Muslim and Friends Society will take on Uttar Baridhara Club that begins at 3.30 pm while Brothers Union Club meet Bangladesh Police Football Club in the day's another match of the fixture that kicks off at 6 pm.
The traditional old Dhaka outfit Rahmatganj MFS secured one point from four matches while Baridhara also bagged one point from three outings.
On the other hand, the all-orange Gopibagh outfit Brothers Union Club collected one point from four matches while Bangladesh Police Football Club secured three points from three outings.
Earlier, Rahmatganj Muslim and Friends Society played 1-1 draw with Saif Sporting Club in their league opening match, suffered 0-1 defeat to Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra in the second match, lost to Abahani Limited, Dhaka also by the same margin of 0-1 goal defeat in the third match and went down 0-3 defeat to Bashundhara Kings in the fourth match.
While Uttar Baridhara Club lost to Bashundhara Kings by 0-2 margin in their league opening match, suffered 0-1 defeat to Bangladesh Police Football Club in the second match, played 3-3 goal draw with Brothers Union Club in the third match.
Brothers Union Club went down 1-2 defeat to Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra in their league opening match, suffered 0-2 defeat to Abahani Limited, Dhaka in second match, lost to Bashundhara Kings by 0-1 margin the third match and played 3-3 goal draw with Baridhara in the fourth match.
While Bangladesh Police Football Club lost to Abahani Limited, Dhaka by 0-1 goal in their league opening match, suffered 1-2 defeat to Bashundhara Kings in the second match and defeated Baridhara Club by 1-0 goal in the third match.     -BSS


