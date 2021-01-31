Shakib starts  practice overcoming injury

The cloud of uncertainty regarding Shakib AL Hasan's availability for upcoming Test series against West Indies has been cleared as the poster boy of the game resumed practicing on Saturday defeating his thigh injury.

Shakib sustained injury on January 25 during the last clash of Bangabandhu ODI series while delivering the 5th ball of his 5th over, who hit a fifty with the bat in the 1st innings of the match. He left the ground immediately and was kept under observation. After intensive medication the number one all-rounder becomes fit for action.

The southpaw named the Player of the Series for his all-round performance with 113 runs and six wickets.

Tigers will lock horns with visiting West Indians in the 1st Test between February 3 and 7 while the 2nd Test will be commenced on February 11.











