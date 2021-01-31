Video
Sunday, 31 January, 2021
12-team Championship League rolling Feb 7

Published : Sunday, 31 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49
Sports Reporter

With participations of 12 teams, Bangladesh Championship League (BCL), the second-tier football league, is rolling on the seventh of February at Birshreshtha Shaheed Sepoy Mustafa Kamal Stadium, Kamalapur in Dhaka.  
The decision came from a virtual meeting of the Professional League Management Committee (PLMC) of Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) on Saturday. The meeting chaired by BFF senior vice president Abdus Salam Murshedy also decided that the booters will have to go through Covid-19 screening before taking part in the event.
The participating teams are NoFeL Sporting Club, Farashganj Sporting Club, Victoria Sporting Club, Agrani Bank Sporting Club, Fakirerpool Youngmen's Club, Dhaka City Football Club, swadhinota Krira Sangha, Karwan Bazaar Pragati Sangha, Forties FC and Uttara Football Club.
The champion and runner-up teams of BCL usually get promoted to the top league Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) and eventually called the gate way to the top-tier league. The wannabe top teams try to give their best here to pave the way to BPL. Not only the clubs but also the booters of this team consider BCL as a platform to showcase their ability to the fans.




