Enormous Cornwell takes devastating form



Rakheem Cornwall

BCB XI sustained 47.4 overs only. Naim Sheikh was the leading scorer with 45 while skipper Nurul Hasan Shohan collected 30 runs. Jomel Warrical took three wickets beside Cornwall's fifer.

Visiting side posted 179 runs on the board losing five wickets in their 2nd innings before Saturday dusk. Nkrumah Bonner remained unbeaten scoring 80 while Joshua da Silva stayed unbeaten but yet to open the account. Opener John Campbell scored 68 runs. Part-time spinner Saif Hasan took two wickets while Syed Khaled Ahmed, Towhid Hridoy and Mukidul Islam shared one wicket each. Earlier West Indies were bowled out for 257 in their first innings ridding on the bat of Captain Kraigg Brathwaite. BCB XI spinner Rishad Hossain picked five wickets spending 75 runs.













147-kilo weighted Caribbean spinner Rakheem Cornwall hauled five wickets to wrap-up hosts at 160. Guests took 276 runs lead at the end of day-2 of the solitary 3-day practice match against BCB XI at MA Aziz Stadium, Chattogram on Saturday.BCB XI sustained 47.4 overs only. Naim Sheikh was the leading scorer with 45 while skipper Nurul Hasan Shohan collected 30 runs. Jomel Warrical took three wickets beside Cornwall's fifer.Visiting side posted 179 runs on the board losing five wickets in their 2nd innings before Saturday dusk. Nkrumah Bonner remained unbeaten scoring 80 while Joshua da Silva stayed unbeaten but yet to open the account. Opener John Campbell scored 68 runs. Part-time spinner Saif Hasan took two wickets while Syed Khaled Ahmed, Towhid Hridoy and Mukidul Islam shared one wicket each. Earlier West Indies were bowled out for 257 in their first innings ridding on the bat of Captain Kraigg Brathwaite. BCB XI spinner Rishad Hossain picked five wickets spending 75 runs.