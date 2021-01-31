Video
Sunday, 31 January, 2021
Home Sports

Bangabandhu Test Series 2021

Shakib, Shadman return to Tigers' Test squad

Rabbi, Hasan Mahmud uncapped names in 18-man squad

Published : Sunday, 31 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Sports Reporter

Shadman Islam Onik during bowling practice.

Shadman Islam Onik during bowling practice. photo: FACEBOOK

Ace all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan and Bangladesh opener for red ball affairs Shadman Islam Onik named for upcoming two-match Test series against West Indies. Yasir Ali Rabbi and Hasan Mahmud are the two uncapped inclusions in 18-man squad announced on Saturday.
Shakib missed Tigers' India tour in 2019, Pakistan tour and home series against Zimbabwe due to ICC's ban on him. He was supposed to make come back in the elite cricket with Sri Lanka tour last year, which had been postponed.
The southpaw returned in international action with the just late ODI series and coloured his return with bat and ball. He eventually named the Player of the Series for his six scalps with the ball and 113 runs with the bat. But he sustained thigh injury during the ultimate battle of the series and seemed to be unavailable for longer version game. All uncertainty came to an end with his inclusion in the squad.
Shadman conversely, played his last Test in India in 2019 and went in hibernation sustaining injury and was out of squad for Pakistan and Zimbabwe last year.
Shakib Al Hasan during bating practice.

Shakib Al Hasan during bating practice. photo: FACEBOOK

Besides, speedster Taskin Ahmed is also going to play Test match after three years. Mustafizur Rahman was trimmed from the red ball contract, who is also being considered for the forthcoming Test series.
Hasan Mahmud and Yasir Ali Rabbi were in the 16-member Test squad for Zimbabwe last year but remained uncapped, get call this time as well. Mahmud got ODI cap in the last ODI series, who had five hunts with a four-for playing two matches. He has played 14 first-class matches so far for Chittagong Division and claiming 37 wickets at 33.91 averages. Rabbi bears 51.33 averages in 51 first-class matches with eight tons.
Wicketkeeper batsman Nurul Hasan Sohan and Sayed Khaled Ahmed among the 20-member primary squad players were unnamed though both of them were in the postponed series against Sri Lanka.
Tigers' first Test since February 2020, when they hosted Zimbabwe in Dhaka, will be commenced on February 3 at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram while the final Test will begin on February 11 at Sher-e- Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka.
Squad:
Mominul Haque (captain), Tamim Iqbal, Shakib Al Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mohammad Mithun, Liton Das, Yasir Ali, Saif Hassan, Mustafizur Rahman, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Shadman Islam, Nayeem Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Abu Jayed, Ebadat Hossain, Hasan Mahmud.


« PreviousNext »

