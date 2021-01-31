BANKING EVENTS

Social Islami Bank Ltd (SIBL) Managing Director and CEO Quazi Osman Ali (Chief Guest) along with Deputy Managing Directors Abu Naser Chowdhury, Md. Sirajul Hoque and Md. Shamsul Hoque and other high officials inaugurating its seven new agent banking outlets through virtual platform in the city recently. Seven agent banking outlets are Jangalia (Laxmipur), Chowmuhoni Purbo Bazar (Noakhali), Naya Bazar (Chattogram), Lobon Chora (Khulna), Shibpur New Market and Choara Bazar (Cumilla) and Dumuria Bazar (Chandpur). photo: BankBank Asia Risk Management Committee Chairman M. A. Baqui Khalily (Chief Guest) along with President and Managing Director Md. Arfan Ali, IFC-Financial Institution Group(FIG) Advisory Senior Operations Officer Partha Guha Thakurta, other officials and invited guests attend its day-long "Risk Conference2021" at Bank Asia Tower, Karwan Bazar,Dhaka on Saturday. Deputy Managing Directors, Chief Risk Officer, Departmental Heads, Branch Heads and other officials totaling around 2,000 employees of the Bank also attended the conference. photo: Bank