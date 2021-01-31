Video
MBL holds Strategic Business Conference

Published : Sunday, 31 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 19
Business Desk

MBL holds Strategic Business Conference

The Strategic Business Conference-2021 of Mercantile Bank Ltd (MBL) was held at the bank's Head Office on virtual platform Saturday last.
The Head of 150 branches, Zonal Heads and Head of Divisions participated at the conference, says a press release.
Morshed Alam MP, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the bank was the chief guest while Managing Director and CEO Md. Quamrul Islam Chowdhury presided over the conference.
Al-Haj Akram Hossain (Humayun) and M. Amanullah, Vice Chairmen; Md. Anwarul Haque, Chairman, Executive Committee and Risk Management Committee; A.K.M. Shaheed Reza, Chairman, Mercantile Bank Foundation; M A Khan Belal, Chairman, Mercantile Bank Securities Ltd; A. S. M. Feroz Alam, Md. Abdul Hannan,  Md. Nasiruddin Choudhury and AlHaj Mosharref Hossain Directors of the bank were present in the conference as special guests.
Bank's Chairman thanked the heads of branches and divisions for their courageous presence facing Corona Pandemic to ensure banking services throughout the year. He expected that the executives and officers of the bank could devote themselves to uphold the bank to the top with innovative thinking and persevering effort. He also delivered a strategic work plan to reach the Bank's expected business target for the current year with effective and efficient management.
Mati Ul Hasan, AMD, Gaus-Ul-Wara Md. Mortaza, Md. Zakir Hossain, Adil Raihan, Shamim Ahmed and Hasne Alam, DMDs were also present with all executives and officers of the Bank.


