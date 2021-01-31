Walton targets record fridge sales in 2021

Country's electronics giant Walton set a target of making a record in the sales of its refrigerator and freezer in 2021 in the wake of strong demands prevailing across the country.

As of now, Walton has registered highest sales of its fridge in the 2019, selling around 20.30 lakh units from January to December.

To achieve the target, Walton undertook massive preparations in its relevant departments of research, design quality control (QC), marketing, branding and sales.

Walton's Deputy Managing Director (DMD) Eva Rezwana Nilu said that the fridge sales of all the brands were reduced in the domestic market last year following the widespread of coronavirus pandemic.

In the pandemic situation, last year Walton sold out 14 lakh units of Walton fridge last year and also secured more than 70 percent share in the domestic fridge market, informing it she said, "Undoubtedly, the sales of fridges in 2019 was quite satisfactory."

Now, the demands of Walton fridge returned to the sound condition that was sustained before the pandemic period, she noted adding, thus they targeted record of bumper sales in 2021.

Another DMD of Walton Amdadul Haque Sarker said, this year they gave importance on marketing strategies and branding. And thus, Walton announced the 2021 as a branding year.

They launched Digital Campaign Season 9 across the the country. Under this campaign, customers are offered the opportunity of getting free fridge in every hour as well as sure cash vouchers upon the purchased of Walton fridge.

Through this campaign, massive branding all over the country will be conducted in every month by Walton Plaza and the distributors.

Walton's Deputy Executive Director Uday Hakim hoped that 2021 would be the year of bumper sales of Walton fridge. In this context, they have taken all necessary planning.

This year, the local multinational brand started its journey of becoming the best global player and thus a road map was prepared, he said.

Walton's Executive Director and Refrigerator's Chief Executive Officer Engineer Anisur Rahman Mallick said, this year Walton will release varieties models with lucrative designs and advanced features. And thus, some varieties models of Walton side by side door refrigerators were released to the market.

Smart features are being added to the Walton fridge, saying it he noted that this year Walton will release the first-ever locally made side by side door smart fridge.

He also mentioned that customers are enjoying one-year replacement guaranty as well as 12 years compressor's guaranty on Walton fridge. They are delivering best after sales services quickly through the nationwide the 76 service centers across the country under the supervision of ISO certified Walton Service Management System.

Walton's Executive Director and Refrigerator's Chief Operating Officer Yusif Ali said total of 7,500 units of fridge are being produced daily in Walton factory. From Februa, the daily production would be increased to 10,000 units.



















