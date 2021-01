US-China trade deal among issues in broad review

WASHINGTON, Jan 30: The Biden administration will review all national security measures put in place by former President Donald Trump, including the US-China Phase 1 trade deal signed in January 2020, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Friday.

Asked if President Joe Biden viewed the deal as still in effect, she told a White House briefing: "Everything that the past administration has put in place is under review, as it relates to our national security approach, so I would not assume things are moving forward."

Psaki said the Biden administration was focused on approaching the US-China relationship "from a position of strength, and that means coordinating and communicating with our allies and partners about how we're going to work with China."

Trump signed the Phase 1 trade agreement with Chinese President Xi Jinping in January 2020, easing a nearly 18-month trade war in which US and Chinese goods worth hundreds of billions of dollars were hit by tit-for-tat tariffs, slowing trade between the world's two largest economies.

Under the deal, Beijing promised to boost purchases of US agricultural and manufactured goods, energy and services by $200 billion above 2017 levels over two years. But its purchases fell far short in 2020.

Chad Bown, a fellow at the Peterson Institute for International Economics, this month released an analysis showing that China's purchases of US goods in 2020 fell 42per cent short of the commitment Beijing made in the trade agreement.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen also flagged a comprehensive review of China's implementation of the trade deal in written responses to questions from lawmakers last week, and said Washington would work with allies to address "abusive" practices by the world's second-largest economy. -Reuters