Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 31 January, 2021, 2:18 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Unsung Women Nation Builders Awards launched

Published : Sunday, 31 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 7
Business Desk

IPDC Finance in association with The Daily Star has launched the 5th Unsung Women Nation Builders Awards.
Started in 2017 the initiative is aimed at honouring the unsung heroes of the nation and provide them with a platform where they could be hailed for contributing towards the socio-economic development of the country, defying barriers.
Every year, these change-makers are presented with the "Unsung Women Nation Builders Awards" for their outstanding contributions to the socio-economic development of the country, says a press release
 This year, the nomination categories are Health, Education, Social Welfare, Entrepreneurship, and Covid Hero. An independent jury panel comprising of eminent personalities will be evaluating to the submissions.
"The narrative of nation-building is overwhelmingly dominated by men. Whatever little credit we spare for women is also limited to those from privileged classes," the press release quoted IPDC Managing Director and CEO Mominul Islam as saying.
"The indomitable women who have contributed significantly to the development of Bangladesh surviving all odds of disparity and discrimination are largely ignored. We recognize women to correct a historic wrong."
The Daily Star Editor Mahfuz Anam said: "The unsung women nation builders are the unrecognised heroines of our country's prosperity. We must recognise them and honour them to encourage more such silent nation builders to carry on their work."
To apply and learn more on the platform visit: www.uwnba.com. Applicants can also send nominations by mailing at [email protected]


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENTS
MBL holds Strategic Business Conference
US lobbyists urge India not to tighten foreign e-comm rules
United Airlines sends 14,000 furlough warnings
Creditors seek bankruptcy of China’s once high-flying HNA
Walton targets record fridge sales in 2021
Yellen affirms importance of close US ties with Canada
EU adopts Covid-19 vaccine export control scheme


Latest News
Third-gender elected councillor in Satkhira
FM: Myanmar responds positively to begin Rohingya repatriation
Babunagari sick, hospitalised
No specific data on country's land, water portions
Ganguly leaves hospital after fresh angioplasty
Bangladesh RMG makers score $40 million lawsuit victory against Sears
AL-backed candidate wins Munshiganj municipality
Britain will apply to join Asia-Pacific free-trade bloc in wake of Brexit
Physician sued for raping domestic help
Teenage girl found dead at Shaheed Minar
Most Read News
Let asthma patients breathe easily
JaPa leader Anwar Hossain found dead after one month
The best moment
Winter skincare routine
2 councillor candidates beat up in Feni
17 deaths, 363 cases from COVID in 24 hrs
Shrinking youth job opportunities
HSC results 2020: 1,61,807 students get GPA-5
Those who elected unofficially
3rd phase of polls to 63 municipalities begin
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft