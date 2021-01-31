Unsung Women Nation Builders Awards launched





Started in 2017 the initiative is aimed at honouring the unsung heroes of the nation and provide them with a platform where they could be hailed for contributing towards the socio-economic development of the country, defying barriers.

Every year, these change-makers are presented with the "Unsung Women Nation Builders Awards" for their outstanding contributions to the socio-economic development of the country, says a press release

This year, the nomination categories are Health, Education, Social Welfare, Entrepreneurship, and Covid Hero. An independent jury panel comprising of eminent personalities will be evaluating to the submissions.

"The narrative of nation-building is overwhelmingly dominated by men. Whatever little credit we spare for women is also limited to those from privileged classes," the press release quoted IPDC Managing Director and CEO Mominul Islam as saying.

"The indomitable women who have contributed significantly to the development of Bangladesh surviving all odds of disparity and discrimination are largely ignored. We recognize women to correct a historic wrong."

The Daily Star Editor Mahfuz Anam said: "The unsung women nation builders are the unrecognised heroines of our country's prosperity. We must recognise them and honour them to encourage more such silent nation builders to carry on their work."

To apply and learn more on the platform visit: www.uwnba.com. Applicants can also send nominations by mailing at















