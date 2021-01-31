Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 31 January, 2021, 2:18 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Xiaomi launches an upgraded smartphone

Published : Sunday, 31 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 9
Business Desk

Xiaomi, the global technology leader, has launched a new variant of Redmi 9 in Bangladesh.
The device offers major upgrades compared to its predecessor, including an all-purpose AI quad-camera set up, 6.53'' FHD+ Dot Drop display, powerful chipset and edgy design, says a press release.
Ziauddin Chowdhury, Country General Manager, Xiaomi Bangladesh said "Redmi 9 with its FHD+ display and quad camera setup is an exceptional choice for an entry level smartphone in Bangladesh. As a fan centric brand this time we bring the new variant."
Users can view more with Redmi 9's bigger and better screen, featuring a 6.53'' FHD+ Dot Drop display, Redmi 9 offers an optimal visual experience with crystal-clear detail at your fingertips.
It also comes with TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light certification and Corning® Gorilla® Glass for on-the-go protection. As the first entry-level Redmi smartphone to feature an all-purpose quad-camera set up,
Redmi 9 specializes in capturing life's special moments. On the performance front, Redmi 9 sports an optimized MediaTek Helio G80 SoC, delivering a 207% improved performance over its predecessor.
Paired with a 5020mAh battery, Redmi 9 packs the power you need for everyday work and play. To round it off, Redmi 9 also comes with a 3.5mm headphone jack, IR blaster, while supporting dual SIM usage and an additional microSD card slot. With Redmi 9, users don't have to compromise - they can have it all.
Redmi 9 will be available in three color variants: Carbon Grey, Ocean Green, and Sunset Purple. The new 3GB+32GB variant will be available for BDT 13,999. while the existing 4GB+64GB variant will be continued for BDT 14,999 across Authorized Mi Stores, and retail partners.


Â« PreviousNext Â»

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENTS
MBL holds Strategic Business Conference
US lobbyists urge India not to tighten foreign e-comm rules
United Airlines sends 14,000 furlough warnings
Creditors seek bankruptcy of Chinaâ€™s once high-flying HNA
Walton targets record fridge sales in 2021
Yellen affirms importance of close US ties with Canada
EU adopts Covid-19 vaccine export control scheme


Latest News
Third-gender elected councillor in Satkhira
FM: Myanmar responds positively to begin Rohingya repatriation
Babunagari sick, hospitalised
No specific data on country's land, water portions
Ganguly leaves hospital after fresh angioplasty
Bangladesh RMG makers score $40 million lawsuit victory against Sears
AL-backed candidate wins Munshiganj municipality
Britain will apply to join Asia-Pacific free-trade bloc in wake of Brexit
Physician sued for raping domestic help
Teenage girl found dead at Shaheed Minar
Most Read News
Let asthma patients breathe easily
JaPa leader Anwar Hossain found dead after one month
The best moment
Winter skincare routine
2 councillor candidates beat up in Feni
17 deaths, 363 cases from COVID in 24 hrs
Shrinking youth job opportunities
HSC results 2020: 1,61,807 students get GPA-5
Those who elected unofficially
3rd phase of polls to 63 municipalities begin
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft