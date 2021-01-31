Xiaomi launches an upgraded smartphone

Xiaomi, the global technology leader, has launched a new variant of Redmi 9 in Bangladesh.

The device offers major upgrades compared to its predecessor, including an all-purpose AI quad-camera set up, 6.53'' FHD+ Dot Drop display, powerful chipset and edgy design, says a press release.

Ziauddin Chowdhury, Country General Manager, Xiaomi Bangladesh said "Redmi 9 with its FHD+ display and quad camera setup is an exceptional choice for an entry level smartphone in Bangladesh. As a fan centric brand this time we bring the new variant."

Users can view more with Redmi 9's bigger and better screen, featuring a 6.53'' FHD+ Dot Drop display, Redmi 9 offers an optimal visual experience with crystal-clear detail at your fingertips.

It also comes with TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light certification and Corning® Gorilla® Glass for on-the-go protection. As the first entry-level Redmi smartphone to feature an all-purpose quad-camera set up,

Redmi 9 specializes in capturing life's special moments. On the performance front, Redmi 9 sports an optimized MediaTek Helio G80 SoC, delivering a 207% improved performance over its predecessor.

Paired with a 5020mAh battery, Redmi 9 packs the power you need for everyday work and play. To round it off, Redmi 9 also comes with a 3.5mm headphone jack, IR blaster, while supporting dual SIM usage and an additional microSD card slot. With Redmi 9, users don't have to compromise - they can have it all.

Redmi 9 will be available in three color variants: Carbon Grey, Ocean Green, and Sunset Purple. The new 3GB+32GB variant will be available for BDT 13,999. while the existing 4GB+64GB variant will be continued for BDT 14,999 across Authorized Mi Stores, and retail partners.















