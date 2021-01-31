Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 31 January, 2021, 2:18 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

ICMAB holds workshop on Cost Audit in Fertilizer Industry

Published : Sunday, 31 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 6
Business Desk

ICMAB holds workshop on Cost Audit in Fertilizer Industry

ICMAB holds workshop on Cost Audit in Fertilizer Industry

The Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Bangladesh (ICMAB) arranged a workshop on 'Cost Audit in Fertilizer Industry' on January 27, 2021 at ICMAB's Ruhul Quddus Auditorium, Nilkhet, Dhaka.
Indian expert CMA BB Goyal, Advisor, Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICAI) presented the paper virtually. A large number of members participated at the workshop physically and also through webinar.
South Asian Federation of Accountants (SAFA) President A. K. M. Delwer Hussain was present as the Chief Guest at the workshop presided over by ICMAB President Md. Jasim Uddin Akand. Past President of ICMAB Mr. ASM Shaykhul Islam was Present as the Session Chairman.
A. K. M. Delwer Hussain said that, CMA professionals can create a great impact by putting their expertise for ensuring clarity in various economic aspects.
ICMAB President thanked ICAI for their effective approach of mutual cooperation and  Abu Sayed Md. Shaykhul Islam also gave speech and highlighted about the necessity of cost audit in all relevant sector of the economy.
ICMAB Treasurers Md. Ali Haider Chowdhury moderated the entire program connecting the audience and discussants and also gave his analysis regarding the occasion. ICMAB Vice-President Abu Bakar Siddique FCMA gave the vote of thanks to the participants and audience of the programme.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENTS
MBL holds Strategic Business Conference
US lobbyists urge India not to tighten foreign e-comm rules
United Airlines sends 14,000 furlough warnings
Creditors seek bankruptcy of China’s once high-flying HNA
Walton targets record fridge sales in 2021
Yellen affirms importance of close US ties with Canada
EU adopts Covid-19 vaccine export control scheme


Latest News
Third-gender elected councillor in Satkhira
FM: Myanmar responds positively to begin Rohingya repatriation
Babunagari sick, hospitalised
No specific data on country's land, water portions
Ganguly leaves hospital after fresh angioplasty
Bangladesh RMG makers score $40 million lawsuit victory against Sears
AL-backed candidate wins Munshiganj municipality
Britain will apply to join Asia-Pacific free-trade bloc in wake of Brexit
Physician sued for raping domestic help
Teenage girl found dead at Shaheed Minar
Most Read News
Let asthma patients breathe easily
JaPa leader Anwar Hossain found dead after one month
The best moment
Winter skincare routine
2 councillor candidates beat up in Feni
17 deaths, 363 cases from COVID in 24 hrs
Shrinking youth job opportunities
HSC results 2020: 1,61,807 students get GPA-5
Those who elected unofficially
3rd phase of polls to 63 municipalities begin
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft