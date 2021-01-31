

ICMAB holds workshop on Cost Audit in Fertilizer Industry

Indian expert CMA BB Goyal, Advisor, Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICAI) presented the paper virtually. A large number of members participated at the workshop physically and also through webinar.

South Asian Federation of Accountants (SAFA) President A. K. M. Delwer Hussain was present as the Chief Guest at the workshop presided over by ICMAB President Md. Jasim Uddin Akand. Past President of ICMAB Mr. ASM Shaykhul Islam was Present as the Session Chairman.

A. K. M. Delwer Hussain said that, CMA professionals can create a great impact by putting their expertise for ensuring clarity in various economic aspects.

ICMAB President thanked ICAI for their effective approach of mutual cooperation and Abu Sayed Md. Shaykhul Islam also gave speech and highlighted about the necessity of cost audit in all relevant sector of the economy.

ICMAB Treasurers Md. Ali Haider Chowdhury moderated the entire program connecting the audience and discussants and also gave his analysis regarding the occasion. ICMAB Vice-President Abu Bakar Siddique FCMA gave the vote of thanks to the participants and audience of the programme.









