

Oil pares gains on worries about C-19 vaccine rollout

"The vaccine numbers are just not there," said Bob Yawger, director of energy futures at Mizuho in New York. Additionally, he said a US economic stimulus package may not come quickly enough to support the market.

Earlier, US President Joe Biden urged congress to take swift action on a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief proposal.

"There is no time for any delays," Biden said. "It could take a year longer to return to full employment if we don't act and don't act now."

Global benchmark Brent crude futures for March rose 44 cents, or 0.8per cent, to $55.97 a barrel by 12:13 EST (16:13 GMT).

The Brent March contract expires on Friday. The more active April contract was up 25 cents, or 0.4per cent, at $55.35.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 7 cents, or 0.1per cent, to $52.36.

Both front month Brent and WTI were on track to post a weekly gain of less than 1per cent.

A Reuters poll showed oil prices are expected to hover around current levels for much of 2021 before a recovery gains traction towards year end.

"Restrictions on the demand side because of lockdowns are countered by a sufficient reduction in supply ... preventing prices from falling or rising to any significant extent," said Commerzbank analyst Carsten Fritsch.

Saudi Arabia is set to cut output by 1 million barrels per day (bpd) in February and March. Compliance with output curbs by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies, together known as OPEC+, improved in January.

OPEC oil output rose in January, a Reuters survey found, after OPEC+ agreed to an easing of supply curbs.

However, the rise was less than the amount agreed under the deal, with an involuntary drop in Nigerian exports limiting the increase.

A 9.9 million barrel drawdown in US oil inventories last week and forecasts for a small drop in US oil production in February provided price support. [EIA/S]

But Stephen Brennock of broker PVM said the market remains focused on the vaccine rollout:

"Any loss of momentum in vaccination programmes will undermine the strength of the global oil demand recovery." -Reuters



















