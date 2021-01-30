Video
Home Back Page

Illegal arms factory busted in Ctg, woman arrested

Published : Saturday, 30 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35
Staff Correspondent

CHATTOGRAM, Jan 29: Police on Friday unearthed an illegal arms factory at Bangshalpara in Chattogram city on Friday morning.
A woman named Meherun Nesa Mukta was held from the factory with two locally made weapons and arms-making equipment.
Police sources said Mukta and her husband Nezam Khan would make arms in that factory.
Double Mooring Police Station Officer-in-Charge Mohammad Mohsin said, "Tipped-off, police carried out a raid in a house in the morning and discovered the arms-making factory and detained Mukta from the spot."
"We are trying to capture Mukta's husband Nezam who fled the scene sensing police presence."
"More information about their activity can be unearthed when Nezam is held.
Also, we will be able to find out if anyone else is involved with them.
A case is about to be lodged in connection with the incident."



