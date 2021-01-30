Video
5 lakh doses of C-19 vaccine arrive in Ctg tomorrow

Published : Saturday, 30 January, 2021
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM Jan 29:  Around five lakh doses of coronavirus vaccine are expected to arrive in Chattogram by tomorrow (Sunday).
Chattogram Health Directorate and Chattogram City Corporations have arranged a programme to distribute Covid-19 vaccine in the city as elsewhere in the district.
According to Civil Surgeon office and the CCC, vaccine will be given at 15 venues in the city, including all public and private medical colleges and hospitals. A total 42 teams will work for inoculation of the vaccine.
The venues are Chattogram Medical College and Hospital (CMCH), General Hospital, Chattogram Cantonment Hospital, Chattogram Police Hospital, City Corporation General Hospital, Chattogram Navy Hospital, Chattogram Air Force Hospital, Chattogram Port Hospital, CCC Bandertila Hospital, CCC Mustafa Hakim Maternity Hospital, CCC Safa Motaleb Maternity Hospital, USTC Hospital, Southern Medical College Hospital, Ma O Shishu Hospital, and Marine City Medical College Hospital.
In all upazila health complexes of the district, Covid vaccine will be distributed.
Chattogram Civil Surgeon Dr Sheikh Fazle Rabbi said, "As soon as we receive the Covid vaccine, inoculation will begin."
Meanwhile a seven-member committee to receive the vaccine has already been constituted. The civil surgeon of Chattogram is the chairman of the committee.  Other members are representatives from deputy commissioner, SP, EPI, Drug Administration and medical officer of civil surgeon office.
Besides, another 14-member divisional committee has been constituted to monitor the situation of post-vaccine situation.
Director of Chattogram Medical College and Hospital (CMCH) is the chairman of the committee. Divisional Health Director is the co-chairman while the Chattogram Civil Surgeon will act as the member secretary.
Five million people will be inoculated in the first phase, according to the health directorate. The second dose will be given 28 days apart. A total of 2.5 million people will be vaccinated.  The authorities will subsequently begin vaccinating frontline volunteers and physicians of several medical college hospitals.
Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) has already formed a 14-member vaccine distribution management committee. The frontline volunteers and physicians of several medical college hospitals will be given preference in the programme.
The CCC will introduce a new app to register the people for vaccination through online system.


