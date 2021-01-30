Video
Nikunja-1 Society accords reception to Lt Col (retd) Sajjad Ali Zahir

Published : Saturday, 30 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39

Nikunja-1 Society on Friday hosted a reception in honour of Lt Col (retd) Sajjad Ali Zahir who has been awarded the Indian "Padmasree" for his contribution to the War of Liberation, says a press release.
Presided over by Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury, president of the Nikunja -1 Society executive committee, the reception was attended by members of the Society.
He along with the executive committee members presented a crest to Lt Col (retd) Sajjad Ali Zahir.
In his address, Col Sajjad Ali Zahir said that distortion of the history of the War of Liberation was the most heinous crime. He urged all to be imbibed with the spirit of the War of Liberation and patriotism to establish a democratic and prosperous Bangladesh.
The reception was rounded off with vote of thanks by General Secretary of Nikunja-1 Society Naim Ahmed.


