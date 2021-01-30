Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 30 January, 2021, 6:00 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

UN, Western embassies sound alarm over Myanmar coup fears

Published : Saturday, 30 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38

YANGON, Jan 29: More than a dozen embassies, including the US and EU delegation, Friday urged Myanmar to "adhere to democratic norms", joining the UN in a chorus of international concern about a possible coup.
Myanmar is just a decade out of nearly 50 years of military rule, with a nascent democracy governed under a junta-authored constitution which dictates power-sharing between the civilian administration and the country's generals.
For weeks, the powerful military has alleged widespread voter irregularities in November's election, which Aung San Suu Kyi's ruling National League for Democracy (NLD) won in a landslide.
Their call for voter list verification ramped up this week, with an army spokesman on Tuesday refusing to rule out the possibility of a military takeover to deal with what he called a political crisis.
Fears grew after army chief General Min Aung Hlaing -- arguably Myanmar's most powerful individual -- appeared to echo the sentiment Wednesday when he said the country's constitution could be "revoked" under certain circumstances.
The newly elected MPs are expected to begin sitting in parliament on February 1, and security in the capital Naypyidaw was tight on Friday with police guarding roads with fences and barbed wire.
The US embassy -- along with 16 countries including former colonial power Britain and the EU delegation -- released a statement Friday urging for the military "adhere to democratic norms". "We look forward to the peaceful convening of the Parliament on February 1 and the election of the president and speakers," it         said.     -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Illegal arms factory busted in Ctg, woman arrested
Clashes at farmers’ protest site in Delhi
5 lakh doses of C-19 vaccine arrive in Ctg tomorrow
Nikunja-1 Society accords reception to Lt Col (retd) Sajjad Ali Zahir
UN, Western embassies sound alarm over Myanmar coup fears
Largest crop field mosaic of Bangabandhu inaugurated
Six mayor aspirants lose security deposit
Biden pledge to reopen PLO mission in Washington faces legal hurdles


Latest News
Students asked not to make gathering on result day
EU regulator authorizes AstraZeneca vaccine for all adults
Kangana Ranaut to play Indira Gandhi in political period drama
28 Indian fishermen detained for illegal intrusion
Lt Commander Moazzem Hossain’s house destroyed in fire
Portugal parliament votes to legalise euthanasia
Districts gearing up for vaccination drive
5 COVID-19 patients die in Romania hospital fire
Elections to 63 municipalities on Saturday
TI’s Corruption Perceptions Index is not credible: Hasan
Most Read News
Educational institutions to remain closed until Feb 14
Let asthma patients breathe easily
Country reports lowest COVID deaths in 9 months
HSC, equivalent exam results Saturday
Protest at RU against removal of KU teachers
Bouquet to Information Minister
Two to walk gallows for killing man in Madaripur
Revolution in female education
Missing Bangladeshi student's body found in Canada's Winnipeg
Reconciliation among the Gulf States: New concern for the US & others?
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft