Largest crop field mosaic of Bangabandhu inaugurated

The world's largest crop field mosaic (image) of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was inaugurated at Balenda village of Sherpur upazila in Bogura district on Friday.

'Shasyachitre Bangabandhu Jatiya Parishad' made the crop field mosaic of Bangabandhu.

Awami League (AL) Joint General Secretary AFM Bahauddin Nasim, also the convener of the the organization, inaugurated the work.

AL Presidium Member Jahangir Kabir Nanak was present at the programme as the Chief Guest while AL Organising Secretary SM Kamal Hossain as the keynote speaker.

Bangladesh Krishak League President Samir Chanda moderated the programme.

In his speech, Jahangir Kabir Nanak said, "People of the world will see Bangabandhu in an exceptional dimension.Through this work, the name of the Father of the Nation will soon be included in the Guinness Book of World Records."

Appreciating the initiative of the agriculturists, Nanak said, "The agriculturists of our country have proved their success through this work. However, through this program, the goal is not only to have the name of Bangabandhu on the Guinness Book of World Records, but also to have the name of the Father of the Nation written on the chest of the country forever."

AFM Bahauddin Nasim said, "It will be the largest crop field mosaic in the world and it will be recorded in Guinness World Records Book. Already the Guinness Book authority recognized it as an official attempt."

The crop field mosaic will depicted by cultivating paddy in 105 bighas of land as a part of celebrating the birth centenary of Bangabandhu. The video of the mosaic (image) of Bangabandhu will be submitted to the Guinness World Records authority on February 21, the 'International Mother Language Day', he said.

Hopefully we will celebrate the world record on March 17, Bangabandhu's birthday," he added.

Nasim further said, "The total size of the portrait will be 12 lakh 92 thousand square feet. Its length will be 400 meter and width 300 meter. Golden and Violet colored paddy named 'Janak Raj', imported from China, will be used for making the image."

An expert team accompanied by 100 BNCC trained cadets is doing the glorious work. All guests who were present in the inaugural programme thanked them in their speeches for their (BNCC cadets) dedication.

Member of Parliament (MP) from Sirajganj-1 constituency Tanvir Shakil Joy, also the Vice President of Awami Swechchhasebak League, was present at the inauguration programme.






















