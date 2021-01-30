Six mayor aspirants lose security deposit

CHATTOGRAM, Jan 29: Six mayor candidates have lost their security money in the elections to Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) held on January 27.

According to Election Commission (EC) rules, a candidate should have got one-eighth of the total votes cast in the election to secure his security money deposited with the nomination paper. Otherwise, he/she will lose security money that will be forfeited by the EC.

So, six mayor candidates have lost their security money as they have failed to get the requisite number of votes in the elections.

According to the announcement made by the Returning Officer and the Regional Election Officer Muhammad Hasanuzzaman, Rezaul Karim Chowdhury with 'Boat' symbol bagged 3,69,248 votes in 733 polling stations. His nearest rival BNP mayoral candidate Dr Shahadat Hussain managed to bag 52,489 votes. The margin of votes is 3,16,759.

The total number of polling station is 735. But voting in two stations remained suspended.

Of the five other mayoral candidates, Wahed Murad of Islamic Front Bangladesh with "Chair' got 1109 votes, M A Matin of Bangladesh Islami Front with "Candle' got 2126, Islami Andolan Bangladesh nominee Jannatul Islam with "Hand Fan" got 4980, Abul Manjur of People's Party with "Mango" got 4653, and Khokhan Chowdhury from Treenamul NDM with "Elephant' got 885 votes.

According to Election Commission sources, a total of 4,36,270 out of 1938977 votes cast in the elections. The percentage of voting is 22.52.

In the CCC elections held on May 9 in 2005, the percentage of voters was 53.60 while the total vote cast was 6, 10,000. On June 17 in 2010, percentage of voter turnout was 54.50 while percentage was 47 in the election of 2015.

Meanwhile, the tenure of the incumbent administrator of Chattogram City Corporation will expire on February 2. So, it is expected that the newly elected mayor may take charge by February 2.















