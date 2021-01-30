Video
Saturday, 30 January, 2021, 6:00 AM
Home Front Page

China derecognises UK-issued HK passports

Published : Saturday, 30 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40

BEIJING, Jan 29: China on Friday said it will "no longer recognise" the British National (Overseas) passport for Hong Kongers, as Britain prepares to offer millions of former colonial subjects a way to escape Beijing's crackdown on dissent.
From Sunday, those with a BN(O) passport and their dependents will be able to apply online for a visa allowing them to live and work in the United Kingdom. After five years they can then apply for citizenship.
The new immigration scheme is a response to
    Beijing's decision to impose a sweeping national security law on the city last year to snuff out huge and often violent democracy protests.
Britain accused China of tearing up its promise ahead of Hong Kong's 1997 handover that the financial hub would maintain key liberties and autonomy for 50 years. It argues it has a moral duty to protect its former subjects.    -AFP


