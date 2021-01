Third phase elections to 64 municipalities today

Two security personnel carry poll materials to a polling centre ahead of Dhunat Municipality election in Bogura on Friday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

RAB, police and Ansar personnel have been deployed to ensure smooth polling in the municipalities.

The municipalities include Gobindaganj of Gaibandha, Dhamoirhat and Naogaon Sadar of Naogaon, Gopalganj in Sylhet, Dhunat, Gabtali, Shibganj, Nandigram and Kahalu of Bogura, Mundumala of Rajshahi, Maulvibazar Sadar, Kotchandpur of Chandpur, Feni Sadar, Munshiganj Sadar, Nakla of Sherpur, Chauddagram, Laksham and Bogura of Cumilla, Hajiganj of Chandpur, Shingra of Natore, Kesharhat of Rajshahi, Darsana or Chuadanga, Nalchhiti in Jhalkathi, Durgapur in Netrakona, Monirampur of Jashore, Hatia and Chaumuhani of Noakhali, Ramganj or Lakshmipur, Kotiadi in Kishoreganj, Tungipara of Gopalganj, Naria, Jajira and Bhedarganj of Shariatpur, Barguna Sadar and Pathargatha, Borhanuddin and Daulatkhan of Bhola, Nalitabari of Sherpur, Ulipur of Kurigram, Hakimpur of Dinajpur, Rahanpur of Chapainawabganj, Narail Sadar, Koloroa of Sylhet, Pangsha of Rajbari, Swarupkathi of Pirojpur, Gaurnadi and Mehendiganj of Barishal, Sarishabari of Jamalpur, Gouripur, Iswarganj, Bhaluka and Trishal of Mymensingh, Zakiganj of Sylhet, Horinakundu of Jhenidah, Tangail Sadar, Bhuiyapur, Sakhipur, Modhupur and Mirzapur, Jaldhaka of Nilphamari, Pabna Sadar, Paikgachha, and Kalia in Narail.







The third phase elections to 64 municipalities in different districts of the country will be held today (Saturday).RAB, police and Ansar personnel have been deployed to ensure smooth polling in the municipalities.The municipalities include Gobindaganj of Gaibandha, Dhamoirhat and Naogaon Sadar of Naogaon, Gopalganj in Sylhet, Dhunat, Gabtali, Shibganj, Nandigram and Kahalu of Bogura, Mundumala of Rajshahi, Maulvibazar Sadar, Kotchandpur of Chandpur, Feni Sadar, Munshiganj Sadar, Nakla of Sherpur, Chauddagram, Laksham and Bogura of Cumilla, Hajiganj of Chandpur, Shingra of Natore, Kesharhat of Rajshahi, Darsana or Chuadanga, Nalchhiti in Jhalkathi, Durgapur in Netrakona, Monirampur of Jashore, Hatia and Chaumuhani of Noakhali, Ramganj or Lakshmipur, Kotiadi in Kishoreganj, Tungipara of Gopalganj, Naria, Jajira and Bhedarganj of Shariatpur, Barguna Sadar and Pathargatha, Borhanuddin and Daulatkhan of Bhola, Nalitabari of Sherpur, Ulipur of Kurigram, Hakimpur of Dinajpur, Rahanpur of Chapainawabganj, Narail Sadar, Koloroa of Sylhet, Pangsha of Rajbari, Swarupkathi of Pirojpur, Gaurnadi and Mehendiganj of Barishal, Sarishabari of Jamalpur, Gouripur, Iswarganj, Bhaluka and Trishal of Mymensingh, Zakiganj of Sylhet, Horinakundu of Jhenidah, Tangail Sadar, Bhuiyapur, Sakhipur, Modhupur and Mirzapur, Jaldhaka of Nilphamari, Pabna Sadar, Paikgachha, and Kalia in Narail.