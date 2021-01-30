Momen invites US Secy of State Antony Blinken

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen has invited the new US Secretary of State Antony John Blinken to visit Bangladesh and join the celebrations of the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the Golden Jubilee of the country's independence.

Momen wrote a letter of congratulation to Blinken and expressed his disposition to work closely with

his US counterpart to achieve the two friendly countries' common goals of peace, development and security for all, a foreign ministry press release said on Friday.

Through the letter, Secretary of State Blinken has been cordially invited to visit Bangladesh to attend the ongoing celebrations of the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation and Golden Jubilee of the country's independence.

Foreign Minister observed such a visit of the US Secretary of State would further strengthen the multifaceted bilateral relations, and would also provide Blinken an overview of the miraculous development Bangladesh has achieved under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

He also expressed expectation that the new US administration would deport Rashed Chowdhury, the convicted fugitive killer of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, in the spirit of ensuring justice and rule of law.

Terming the Bangladesh-US relations as a unique partnership, Momen stressed upon Bangladesh's willingness to work with the new US Administration to further strengthen the ties, address common challenges and to build on the progress and prosperity that has been achieved.

Momen further thanked the United States for the strong political support and humanitarian assistance provided for the Rohingyas, and expected that Joe Biden's administration would work more proactively in the international efforts to resolve the crisis through safe and sustainable return of the displaced Rohingyas to their ancestral land in Myanmar.

Opining that Bangladesh can be a lucrative destination for new US investment, he stated Bangladesh government's keenness to have wider US cooperation in economic arena, especially in the form of trade liberalisation and foreign direct investment.

As Bangladesh being the present Chair of the 48-member Climate Vulnerable Forum (CVF), Momen expressed deep satisfaction about the return of the US to the Paris Agreement, and hoped that two countries would work closely to save the planet for the future generation.











