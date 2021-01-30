Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 30 January, 2021, 6:00 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

HSC, equivalent results today

Published : Saturday, 30 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43
Staff Correspondent

The results of HSC and equivalent examinations based on candidates' previous Secondary School Certificate and Junior School Certificate results will be published at 10:30am on Saturday.
The results will be published at the International Mother Language Institute, reads an Education Ministry press release adding that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina would be virtually connected to the event.
This information was given in a short message by the public relations officer of the Ministry of
    Education MA Khair.
The HSC and equivalent examinations for 2020 were canceled due to the Corona epidemic.  Instead of taking the exam, it was decided to determine the result of HSC by evaluating the results of JSC and SSC exams.  
Previously on 7th October last year Education Minister Dipu Moni at a virtual press conference informed this decision.
At a press conference on the same day, the Education Minister said, "A technical committee comprising general universities, BUET, education boards and experts will be formed to decide and consult on the manner in which grades will be determined."


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Covid-19 infection may reduce fertility in men: Study
China derecognises UK-issued HK passports
Third phase elections to 64 municipalities today
UN chief urges world ‘reset’ after devastating year
Momen invites US Secy of State Antony Blinken
MP Papul has built his empire with poor people’s money
HSC, equivalent results today
1778 more Rohingyas arrive at Bhasanchar


Latest News
Students asked not to make gathering on result day
EU regulator authorizes AstraZeneca vaccine for all adults
Kangana Ranaut to play Indira Gandhi in political period drama
28 Indian fishermen detained for illegal intrusion
Lt Commander Moazzem Hossain’s house destroyed in fire
Portugal parliament votes to legalise euthanasia
Districts gearing up for vaccination drive
5 COVID-19 patients die in Romania hospital fire
Elections to 63 municipalities on Saturday
TI’s Corruption Perceptions Index is not credible: Hasan
Most Read News
Educational institutions to remain closed until Feb 14
Let asthma patients breathe easily
Country reports lowest COVID deaths in 9 months
HSC, equivalent exam results Saturday
Protest at RU against removal of KU teachers
Bouquet to Information Minister
Two to walk gallows for killing man in Madaripur
Revolution in female education
Missing Bangladeshi student's body found in Canada's Winnipeg
Reconciliation among the Gulf States: New concern for the US & others?
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft