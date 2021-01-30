HSC, equivalent results today

The results of HSC and equivalent examinations based on candidates' previous Secondary School Certificate and Junior School Certificate results will be published at 10:30am on Saturday.

The results will be published at the International Mother Language Institute, reads an Education Ministry press release adding that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina would be virtually connected to the event.

This information was given in a short message by the public relations officer of the Ministry of

Education MA Khair.

The HSC and equivalent examinations for 2020 were canceled due to the Corona epidemic. Instead of taking the exam, it was decided to determine the result of HSC by evaluating the results of JSC and SSC exams.

Previously on 7th October last year Education Minister Dipu Moni at a virtual press conference informed this decision.

At a press conference on the same day, the Education Minister said, "A technical committee comprising general universities, BUET, education boards and experts will be formed to decide and consult on the manner in which grades will be determined."













