Lowest C-19 death toll in 9 months

The country on Friday witnessed seven new deaths from coronavirus, the lowest in almost nine months. With the seven, the death toll from the deadly virus in the country reached 8,094, said a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

As many as 454 people tested positive for Covid-19 during the last 24 hours until 8:00am on Friday, taking the number of coronavirus cases in the country to 534,407.

Besides, 414 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the same period, raising the total number of recoveries to 478,960 with 89.62 percent recovery rate.

A total of 12,075 samples were tested at 204 labs across the country in the past 24 hours. A total of 3,627,413 samples have been tested in the country so far.

The latest day's infection rate was 3.76 percent of the total tests though the overall rate in the country till date was 14.73 percent. The death rate stands at 1.51 percent.

Among the seven deceased on Friday, six were men and one was women. Of them, six died at different hospitals across the country while one at home. Three of them died in Dhaka, two in Chattogram and one each in Rajshahi and Khulna divisions.

The gender breakdown of Covid-19 victims shows that 6,133 of the total deceased were men and 1,961 were women.

The country's first Covid-19 case was reported on March 8 last year and the first death from the virus was reported on March 18.

Among the total 8,094 fatalities, 4,507 deaths occurred in Dhaka Division, 1,488 in Chattogram, 461 in Rajshahi, 549 in Khulna, 243 in Barishal, 301 in Sylhet, 356 in Rangpur and 189 in Mymensingh divisions.

However, China was the world's first country which on January 11 reported the first death from the novel coronavirus in Wuhan, the capital of Central China's Hubei province.

2,202,722 people have died so far from the COVID-19 outbreak and there are currently 102,117,505 confirmed cases in 212 countries and territories, according to Worldometer, a reference website that provides counters and real-time statistics for diverse topics.









