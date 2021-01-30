BD, India to strengthen ties thru mega events this year

Bangladesh and India have decided to further strengthen the ongoing coordination to jointly commemorate mega events and focused on preparations for the forthcoming visit of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Bangladesh in March, according to the Foreign Ministry.

Both sides held a comprehensive review of the progress achieved in the bilateral relationship including in the areas of Covid-19 cooperation, trade, connectivity, development partnership, power, energy and water resources, regional and multilateral cooperation as well as border management and security and defence cooperation.

The issues were discussed at the Foreign Office Consultations (FOC) held in New Delhi on Friday. Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen from Bangladesh and Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla from the India co- chaired the meeting.

During the meeting, the two countries underscored the importance of the year 2021 in the context of the 50th anniversary of the liberation of Bangladesh, the 50th year of bilateral diplomatic ties as well as the birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

"The 2nd India-Bangladesh Consular Dialogue was held on January 28, 2021 in New Delhi. Both sides also agreed to hold the next home secretary level talks, commerce secretary level talks and the secretary level meeting of Joint Rivers Commission before the March 2021 Summit," according to the Foreign Ministry.

The discussion also focused on events relating to the commemoration of the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two countries.

The Bangladesh Foreign Secretary was accompanied by Bangladesh High Commissioner Mohammad Imran, Secretary (East) Ambassador Mashfee Shams and representatives from the Ministries of Foreign Affairs, Commerce and Water Resources of Bangladesh.

However, the Indian delegation consisted of representatives from the Ministries of External Affairs, Home Affairs, Commerce and Industry, Jal Shakti and Finance.

It was also agreed between the two countries to maintain the steady momentum of bilateral cooperation and people to people ties.

BD-India noted with satisfaction the renewal of the Air Travel Bubble arrangement that will facilitate essential travel between the two sides.

Both sides noted with appreciation the close cooperation on Covid-19 related issues, including India's gift of 2 million doses of COVISHIELD vaccines to Bangladesh in keeping with India's Neighbourhood First Policy, according to the Indian External Affairs Ministry.

Both sides expressed their appreciation for the participation of the Bangladesh tri-service marching contingent at the 2021 Republic Day Parade.

Both sides noted the significance of this event in reminding present generations in both countries about the struggle and sacrifices of Indian and Bangladesh forces and people during the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War.

The FOC expressed satisfaction at the intensity of bilateral exchanges, continuing steadily despite COVID-19.

The delegations took note of the recent meetings that both sides had after the December 17, 2020 Virtual Summit, namely, 51st BSF - BGB Director General Level Talks in Guwahati on December 22-26, 2020, the Technical Level Meeting of the Joint Rivers Commission on January 6, 2021, the first Police Chiefs' Dialogue on January 12, 2021 as well as the 19th Secretary-level Joint Steering Committee meeting on power sector cooperation on January 23, 2021.

Both sides noted the importance of swift implementation of the Lines of Credit in the bilateral development partnership.

Expressing satisfaction that the high-level development partnership monitoring mechanism was operationalised with its first meeting held on January 3, 2021, both sides stressed the need to increase the utilization of funds and streamlining and expediting approval processes.

Masud bin Momen during his stay in New Delhi will visit the Bangabandhu-Bapu Digital Exhibition currently on display at Vigyan Bhawan and will be interacting with Indian Foreign Service Officer Trainees at the Sushma Swaraj Institute of Foreign Service.



















